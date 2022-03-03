Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,198,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $350,040,000 after buying an additional 291,609 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

