Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,321,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

