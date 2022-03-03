Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

NYSE VSTO opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

