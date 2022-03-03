Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 614 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.14 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.