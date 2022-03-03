Paul M. Dell Sells 123,565 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MIXT opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

