Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYA opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

