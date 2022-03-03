Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYA. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Paya stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,919. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paya by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paya by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 71,137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Paya by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paya by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 211,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 122,687 shares during the period.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

