Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $241.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $832.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $206.72 on Thursday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.49. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

