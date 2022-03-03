PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTI opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.48 and a beta of 0.31.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.17%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.