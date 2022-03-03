PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.48 and a beta of 0.31.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

