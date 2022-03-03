PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

