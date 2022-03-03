Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Pentair worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

