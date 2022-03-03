Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

PRDO stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

