Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $106.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. Perficient has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,024 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

