Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.11.
About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)
Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.
