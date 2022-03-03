PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Announces Earnings Results

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. PetIQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $631.10 million, a P/E ratio of -45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 26,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

