Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

POFCY opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

About Petrofac (Get Rating)

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

