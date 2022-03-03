PetroShale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PetroShale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 461.1% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PSHIF stock traded down 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,754. PetroShale has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 0.78.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
PetroShale, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
