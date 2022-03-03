Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PAHGF stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

