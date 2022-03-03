Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 792,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,084,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

