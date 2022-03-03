PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.66.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.