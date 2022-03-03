PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

