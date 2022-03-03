PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 334,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.