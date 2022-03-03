Phantomx (PNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $70.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $35,957.82 and approximately $70.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00234275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00028675 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

