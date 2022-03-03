PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.92.
PHXHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
