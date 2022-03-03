PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.
Shares of PTY stock remained flat at $$15.30 on Thursday. 961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,029. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.