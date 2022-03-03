PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PTY stock remained flat at $$15.30 on Thursday. 961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,029. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

