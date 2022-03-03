PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:PCN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $329,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

