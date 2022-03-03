PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NYSE NRGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 2,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,316. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245,482 shares during the period.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

