PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
NYSE NRGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 2,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,316. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.