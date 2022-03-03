PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
PFN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
