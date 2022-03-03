PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PFN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

