PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years.
PMF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,533. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
