Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.04

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.04 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 112496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of -609.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
