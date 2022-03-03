Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark H. Kleinman Sells 7,745 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $242.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.75 and its 200 day moving average is $186.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $245.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

