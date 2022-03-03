Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $242.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $245.71. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after buying an additional 512,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

