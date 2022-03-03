Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sets New 1-Year High at $243.50

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.50 and last traded at $240.49, with a volume of 6481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Gallagher sold 17,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $4,016,389.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 260.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

