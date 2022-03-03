Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

SUPN opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 84,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 172,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.