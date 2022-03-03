Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.