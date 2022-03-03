Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Plug Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PLUG opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.02.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

