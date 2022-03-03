Poehling Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,426 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $378.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,380,042 shares of company stock worth $890,508,060. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

