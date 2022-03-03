Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Pool by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

POOL traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $473.60. 1,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,656. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $313.92 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

