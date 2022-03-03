POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of PKX opened at $59.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.91%.
POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
