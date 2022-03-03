POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of PKX opened at $59.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 310,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in POSCO by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

