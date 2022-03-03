Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$48.50

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

PWCDF opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

