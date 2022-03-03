PRA Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for PRA Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PRAA opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 112,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,398 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

