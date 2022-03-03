Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PMGR stock opened at GBX 168.35 ($2.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of £30.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.89. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a one year low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 203.12 ($2.73).

