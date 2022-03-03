Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading Down 11.4%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) shares were down 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 3,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 418,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.
Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 328,032 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.