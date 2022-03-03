Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

PFG stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.