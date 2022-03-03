Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. On average, analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

