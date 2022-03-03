Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 374 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

