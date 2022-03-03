Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.35. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.05 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

