Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.60 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 200,153 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 578.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $173.27. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $194.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

