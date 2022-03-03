Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,084 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $137.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,973. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.13.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

