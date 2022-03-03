PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Reaches One Day Volume of $30,968.00 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $30,968.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.27 or 0.06674668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,573.77 or 0.99798804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

