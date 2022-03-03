Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of Privia Health Group worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,562,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,251,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,185,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115 in the last three months.

Privia Health Group Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.